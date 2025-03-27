Rahul Dravid-coached Rajasthan Royals has started the IPL 2025 on a poor note. With two losses in the first two matches, RR are lying at the bottom of the points table with a negative net run-rate of -1.882. Ahead of the IPL 2025, Dravid suffered a leg injury while playing and arrived in the RR camp with cast on his left leg. The India legend still can't walk without crutches and after RR's latest loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, could be seen moving in a wheel chair moving around the field.

The photo and the video of Dravid on wheelchair went viral, with most social media users feeling sad for the legend.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, RR shared a photo on social media, in which it wrote: "Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur."

The former Royals' captain spent five seasons with the franchise from 2011 to 2015. He began his coaching career with the Royals back in 2014 when he transitioned from serving as the captain to being the team's mentor. Former India head coach Dravid made a surprise return to the cricket field by playing alongside his younger son Anvay in a KSCA Group I, Division III league match in the Nassur Memorial Shield on February 22.

Quinton de Kock struck a magnificent 97 not out on a tacky Barsapara wicket, anchoring Kolkata Knight Riders' chase to perfection as they secured a dominant eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL clash on Wednesday.

Opting to bowl, KKR's disciplined bowling attack, led by their spin duo Varun Chakravarthy (2/17) and Moeen Ali (2/23), restricted Rajasthan Royals to a below-par 151/9.

In response, De Kock remained 97 not out from 61 balls, his knock laced with eight fours and six sixes, as KKR comfortably chased down the target in 17.3 overs.

Despite the challenging nature of the surface, De Kock displayed controlled aggression, timing the ball beautifully while ensuring KKR's chase remained on track.

The chase was never in trouble, with the required run rate hovering around a run-a-ball.

KKR lost Moeen Ali (5) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (18) early, but De Kock held one end firm, finding an able partner in young Angkrish Raghuvanshi 22 (17 balls).

The duo stitched together an unbroken 83-run partnership that came off just 44 balls, sealing the first win of the season for the defending champions.

The Proteas keeper-batter was at his fluent best, preferring groundstrokes over aerial risks, yet still finding boundaries with ease.

He took calculated risks, fully aware of the modest target.

