Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan blasted a new song from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The track, 'Yentamma' begins with Salman Khan dancing to his own rhythm as he is joined by co-star and veteran actor Venkatesh. The video shows Salman Khan and South star Venkatesh Daggubati twinning in bright yellow shirts, mundu and sunglasses. However, Sivaramakrishnan, who has played nine Tests and 16 ODis, blasted the song due to the inappropriate use of mundu (dhoti), saying that it is "highly ridiculous" and "degrading" the South Indian culture.

"This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a LUNGI , THIS IS A DHOTI. A classical outfit which is being shown in a DISGUSTING MANNER," Sivaramakrishnan tweeted.

This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a LUNGI , THIS IS A DHOTI. A classical outfit which is being shown in a DISGUSTING MANNER https://t.co/c9E0T2gf2d — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) April 8, 2023

'Yentamma' has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev with an additional rap portion penned and sung by Raftaar. The song has been written by Shabbir Ahmed and composed by Payal Dev.

The song will release worlwide on Sunday, April 9.

Salman is once again gearing up for his big Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

His previous film Radhe failed to impress the audience but his extended cameo in Shah Rukh khan led Pathaan has made the fans pumped up with renewed energy.

Apart from Salman, the film stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu with an ensemble supporting cast.

The shooting for the movie began in May 2022 and ended in February earlier this year. It is scheduled for release on 21 April 2023, coinciding with Eid.