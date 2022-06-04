Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha is all set to quit Bengal after playing for the state for 15 years in domestic cricket. Saha had opted out of the league stage of this year's Ranji Trophy but was named in their squad for the knockout stages, following which he sought an NOC to leave Bengal. Saha has now opened up on his decision to leave and said that he had informed Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya that he had made up his mind on leaving the domestic side, but will meet him and finalise the formalities.

He also said he was hurt by CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das' comments questioning his commitment to Bengal earlier in the year.

"For me, too, it is a very sad feeling that I have to go through something like this after playing for Bengal for so long," Saha told Sportstar about the comments made by the CAB official.

"It is disappointing that people make such comments and question your integrity. As a player, I had never faced such a thing in the past, but now that it has happened, even I need to (move on)," he said.

As for where he is headed for the next season, Saha remained tight-lipped.

"I have spoken to a lot of people, but no decision has been taken yet. There is still time left for next season," he said.

Saha recently played a starring role in Gujarat Titans' maiden Indian Premier League season, helping them lift the coveted trophy.

He scored 317 runs in 11 matches, with three half-centuries.