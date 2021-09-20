Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja took to Twitter on Monday to express his disappointment over England Cricket Board's (ECB) decision to call off the men's and women's cricket tours. Ramiz Raja said England has failed a member of their cricket fraternity when it needed it the most. "Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah," Ramiz Raja tweeted.

The PCB chief further said that it is a wake up call for Pakistan team to become world beaters for other teams to line up to play against them without making excuses.

"A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuse," he said.

ECB on Monday announced that it has has reluctantly decided to withdraw both men's and women's teams from the tour to Pakistan.

"The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip," an ECB statement read.