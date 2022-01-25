Despite a defeat for Team India in the third ODI vs South Africa, Deepak Chahar received plenty of plaudits for his all-round performance in Cape Town. The 29-year-old registered two wickets in eight overs and conceded 53 runs and also played a blistering knock of 54 runs off 34 balls. While batting, he also smashed five fours and two sixes for India. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik praised Chahar and recalled his "fighting spirit" for Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Karthik revealed how Chahar's Rajasthan were underperforming in his absence but on his return, the outfit reached the semifinals and eventually lost to Karthik's side Tamil Nadu in the 2019-20 season.

"Rajasthan were playing in Kerala. It was a Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament and there were six sides in the group. Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu were paired together. We got off to a good start and ended up winning most of the games. We kind of cruised through but the first three games Deepak Chahar wasn't there for Rajasthan. They had lost two and they had just won one", he said.

"But after he came, they went on to win the next three. Went to the Super League Phase One against Karnataka, Mumbai and then went on to play the semi-finals against us. But just what he brought to the table as a leader was very good."

Promoted

"He has that fighting spirit in him. You can see it. You call it hunger, you call it the ability to get the best out. He seems to have that and that's a very good attribute to have. I think Rajasthan in the limited time that he's led, he's done a good job for them as well", he concluded.

India crashed to a 0-3 defeat against South Africa in their three-match ODI series and also lost 1-2 in the Test series.