As the trend "A Flop Movie That I Secretly Loved" gains traction on X (formerly Twitter), veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has also revealed his guilty pleasure. Karthik, who is currently part of the commentary team for the ongoing season of The Hundred, took to X and revealed the movie that was discarded by the critics but holds a special place in heart. Joining the trend, Karthik shared a poster of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Fan".

"A flop movie that I secretly loved," Karthik posted.

A flop movie that I secretly loved pic.twitter.com/b2Hk1IRKqJ — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 18, 2023

The performance of fan received a 6.9/10 rating from IMDb. Also, the movie collected Rs 182.33 cr at the worldwide box office. In India, it collected Rs 116.81 crore and in overseas, it collected Rs 65.52 crore.

Karthik is currently not in the scheme of things of the Indian team after a string of low scores. He has not played a game for India since the T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to England last year.

The 38-year-old also had a disastrous IPL 2023 season. He

managed 140 runs this season at a paltry average of 11.67. Reports have also emerged that RCB might release him ahead of next season's auction.

Karthik has played 242 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 4516 runs, with an average of 25.81. He has also slammed 20 half-centuries, with his highest IPL score being an unbeaten 97.

Advertisement

For India, he has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 56 T20Is, amassing more 3,000 runs across formats.