Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal are not just well renowned sportspersons, but also a loving, happily married couple. The two were the latest to join Twitter's one-word trend, and their posts just went on to show how adorable they are together. Their tweets? Each other's names! The trend has seen people and organisations tweet with just one word, which is largely depicting something very close to them or important for them.

"Dinesh," Dipika posted on Twitter.

Dipika — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 2, 2022

"Dipika," Karthik replied on the post.

Dinesh — Dipika Pallikal (@DipikaPallikal) September 2, 2022

Earlier on Friday, the International Cricket Council also joined the trend, and tweeted "cricket".

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar also posted a one-word tweet.

"Cricket," Tendulkar had tweeted on Friday.

Karthik is currently with the Indian squad in the UAE for the Asia Cup.

Karthik has played both games for India in the Asia Cup. However, he hasn't had much to contribute. He took three catches and scored one run against Pakistan off the only delivery he faced, coming in to bat only in the final over.

Against Hong Kong, he did not get the chance to bat, while Rishabh Pant had taken over the wicketkeeping role.

During a recent interview, Karthik had said that his ultimate aim is to lift the upcoming T20 World Cup title in Australia.

"These are small tick-boxes that we need to have at this point. But the ultimate goal is to do well in the T20 World Cup," Karthik told teammate Ravichandran Ashwin on BCCI TV.

The 37-year-old, who made his debut for India way back in 2004, was full of praise for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team.

"I think this is a very different team and I am enjoying this set up. There is a great sort of calmness that is around the captain and the coach, a lot of credit must go to them," Karthik added.

In an international career of almost 19 years, Karthik was part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.