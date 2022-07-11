Dinesh Chandimal batted with elegance and guts as he helped Sri Lanka post a huge total of 554 in the second Test match against Australia at Galle. The middle-order batter remained unbeaten on 206 and thus achieved a huge milestone as he became the first Sri Lankan batter to score a double century in Test cricket against Australia. He went past the previous best of 192 runs, which was scored by Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara in a Test in Hobart in November 2007.

Chandimal's efforts have ensured Sri Lanka have a fighting chance of winning the 2nd Test match and draw the two-match series 1-1. The 190-run lead is a big one for the hosts and the bowlers have also given them a good start in the Australian second innings, sending back the likes of David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith with less than a 80 runs on the board.

Watch: Dinesh Chandimal reaches double century with a huge six vs Australia

Chandimal is a seasoned batter who has been representing Sri Lanka across all three formats since 2010. He though has had an up and down career, being in and out of the team.

He is also a former captain of the Sri Lankan team. He lost captaincy after the team performed poorly and faced several defeats both at home and away.