As England all-rounder Tom Curran's viral action in Big Bash League (BBL) saw the player being banned for four matches in the tournament, former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg came out with a controversial comment on the issue which definitely irked the fans. Sydney Sixers' Tom was handed the punishment after being found guilty of intimidating an umpire in a pre-match dispute. He was involved in an argument with an official before the Sixers' penultimate match against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 11 in Launceston, when he attempted to finish a practice run-up on the pitch during the warm-up.

The fourth umpire, who is in charge of supervising the pitch during pauses in play, tried to stop Curran, which resulted in the Englishman being charged with a Level 3 infraction under Cricket Australia's code of conduct.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and Hogg's take on the issue was met majorly with criticism.

"Not Tom's brightest moment but the umpires at fault to, rather than walking closer to Tom in a non confrontational manner with a smile to de-escalate the situation he stood in an intimidating manner seeming looking for confrontation," wrote the former Australia bowling all-rounder on X.

"I'm sorry Hoggy, but that's the wrong take from you on this matter. There's only one person to blame...Tom Curran," wrote a fan. While some called Hogg's opinions a "dim take", others termed it "terrible".

Check some more reactions here:

a rather dim take. — Mike Madoda (@mikemadoda) December 22, 2023

Is Tom a mate of yours @Brad_Hogg ? — Julian Kendall (@jkmccrann) December 22, 2023

Terrible take Brad.



The umpire spoke to Tom twice before he decided to run straight into him.



Zero tolerance for touching an umpire like that, he'd get 22 weeks in the AFL for that. — Richard Gough (@moneyfit365) December 22, 2023

Wrong take! Tom is completely at fault! Just ridiculous to not follow the simple rule. — Shriram Ramamurthy (@_cdram) December 22, 2023

What ? Really that is what you make out of this video ? The umpire didn't warn him in the first run itself is his generosity. If Curran couldn't not hear him , he surely did see the Umpire standing. But he wanted the confrontation. He deserves to be banned for longer period. — Sadaf Sayeed (@Sadafsayeed) December 22, 2023

Curran, who was recently bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL Players Auction for Rs 1.5 crore, was charged with a Level 3 offence and issued with four Suspension Points under clause 2.17 of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct. However, the franchise and player have confirmed their intention to launch an appeal against the four-match ban.

(With ANI Inputs)