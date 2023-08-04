The comparisons between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are nothing new. Fans and experts around the world have been debating this topic for quite some time now and although opinions differ, everyone agrees on the genius of both the cricketers. Legendary Sri Lanka fast bowler Chaminda Vaas weighed in on the topic and said that Kohli has a lot of time to achieve the massive feats that belong to Tendulkar. In a recent interview, Vaas said that records are meant to be broken and both cricketers have excelled with their performances in their respective generations.

“Records are there to be broken, you know, you can't keep records all the time. Different eras, different players, but the way I see it, Kohli is still young and has a lot of time. Age is just a number, and the way he's performing, I'm sure he will do well for Indian cricket. We have seen different generations in which India has produced excellent cricketers,” Vaas told Hindustan Times.

Earlier, West Indies great Sir Garfield Sobers also showered praise on Kohli.

"I think he is a good player. He has got the right approach, right attitude, and he plays very well. I've never been surprised by the amount of runs he makes," Sobers told Revsportz.

When asked if Kohli can go on to break the biggest of records in the game, Sobers had a word of caution.

Advertisement

"Well, I wouldn't say that because sometimes the game can become very funny. You can have some bowlers that are good too. And you have players who can do certain things with the ball at times that you don't even think about. You have been playing often against these types of players, and if you are good enough, eventually you will rise."