Former Indian cricket team captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has backed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir to be a very good coach of the national team "if he does want the job". The World Cup-winning ex-India opener Gambhir's name has been reported to be the frontrunner for the next Indian cricket team coach. According to a BCCI release, the tenure of the next India coach, who will succeed Rahul Dravid, will start from July 1. The tenure of the next India coach will run till the end of 2027.

Sourav Ganguly was asked by RevSportz on the selection of the next Indian cricket team head coach.

"I don't know whether he has applied," asked Ganguly as the anchor said Gambhir's name was doing the rounds as a potential candidate.

"Has he? If he has, he makes a very good candidate. He is honest, understands the game very well and has had success with the Knight Riders in the IPL. In Gautam, you have all the qualities you need in India's head coach."

"There is indeed a difference between coaching or mentoring a franchise, and coaching an international team, that too a high-profile team like India," Ganguly added.

Gambhir recently tasted success as mentor of KKR as it won the IPL 2024. Ganguly went on to add that Gambhir would make a very good coach.

"But I am sure Gautam will know it and is aware of it. He will know how to deal with stars like Virat and Rohit, and will surely adapt himself to the culture of the change room. It is not just about pushing your own thoughts. He will, I am sure, think and carry the change room with himself. But Gautam will make a very good head coach," he said. "He is a strong character and a good cricket brain. If he does want the job, he will make a very good coach."