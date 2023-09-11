What can Dinesh Karthik not do? The Indian cricketer can bat in the middle-order, finish games lower down the order, keep wickets, captain his team and even commentate very well. But, what the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan didn't know was the fact that Karhik can also analyse movies and give reviews like a professional film critic. As Dinesh Karthik shared his review for SRK's movie Jawan, the latter was left stunned by the sheer volume of detail that the former was able to put in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

Karthik and Shah Rukh know each other very well from their time together at the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. As Karthik gave his opinion of Jawan, Shah Rukh admitted that he never saw this side of him at KKR.

“Wow DK you are quite the film buff!! Didn't get to see this side of u during KKR times. Really happy u enjoyed the film and give my love to Dipika!!! And if u are free go watch it again after a few weeks…. Always need u as a finisher!!,” SRK wrote on X.

Wow DK you are quite the film buff!! Didn't get to see this side of u during KKR times. Really happy u enjoyed the film and give my love to Dipika!!! And if u are free go watch it again after a few weeks…. Always need u as a finisher!! https://t.co/6QjPn3fY1s — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Earlier, Karthik had posted: “SCALE and GRANDEUR I'm sure it will become the Highest grossing INDIAN movie ever! What an amazing effort by @Atlee_dirto bring @iamsrk in so many avatars, my fav being Vikram Rathore, style and charisma like no one else ever has seen from SRK! I remember when in 2018 I started with KKR and that's when Atlee had started talks with SRK and infact he came for CSK vs KKR match at Chennai It's taken 5 long years, so many discussions, so many small script tweaks and so much has happened in this time and to put everything in perspective and bring it out so well in a proper commercial manner and to make every frame so much fun, filled with style and oomph was worth the wait! Kudos to @VenkyMysore sir, I'm soo happy for him. He has worked tirelessly in the background and to have such a COLOSSAL hit is richly deserved for him. Massive congrats to the whole jawan team! @NayantharaU and @VijaySethuOffl

You guys are pan India heroes and so nice to see y'all holding your own in every scene and showing your skills. @anirudhofficial The Rockstar of today and with every movie you're scaling to a different height brother. BGM was (fire emticons)."