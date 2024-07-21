Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami took to social media to blast 'fake' media reports that claimed he took a dig at Amit Mishra for the latter's comments on Virat Kohli. Some media reports suggested that Shami's comments on Kohli during the interview with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube were a direct reply to Mishra who claimed that Kohli has changed due to 'fame and power'. However, Shami rubbished any such rumours and even said that it is his request to new outlets that they check and verify their stories. “Disappointed to see false information circulating about Amit Mishra. It's humble request to verify news sources before publishing,” Shami posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Disappointed to see false information circulating about Amit Mishra. It's humble request to verify news sources before publishing. Requesting @News24sportss to take down the story and issue a correction. @MishiAmit @shubhankrmishra #StopFakeNews #Cricket pic.twitter.com/dlD5n6Qed1 — (@MdShami11) July 20, 2024

When asked about his friends in the Indian cricket team, Shami took the names of Kohli and Ishant Sharma. "Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma are my best friends. They constantly kept calling me when I was injured," the fast bowler answered during the interview.

The comments were taken by some as a direct reply to Amit Mishra who claimed in an earlier episode of the show that Kohli has very few friends in the team as he has changed quite a bit over time.

"I won't lie. As a cricketer, I respect him a lot, but I don't share the same equation with him as I used to. Why does Virat have less friends? His and Rohit's natures are different," he said.

"I haven't been part of the Indian team in years. Still when I meet Rohit during the IPL or any other event, he is always joking with me. I don't need to think what he will think. We joke with each other. He is at the top but we still have maintained that rapport. He is the captain, won the World Cup and five IPL titles."