Star India batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday took to social media to condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. At least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only on foot or by pony. Taking to Instagram, Kohli expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and hoped that the perpetrators of the act would be brought to justice.

"Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act," wrote Kohli.

Apart from Kohli, several other cricketers, including KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, also offered condolences to the families of the victims.

"Heartbreaking to hear about the attack in Pahalgam. My prayers are with the victims and their families. Violence like this has no place in our country," Gill posted.

"Heartbreaking to hear about the terrorist attack in Kashmir. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength," Rahul wrote.

Anil Kumble added: "Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic attack in Pahalgam. Innocent lives lost to senseless violence. Praying for strength and peace for the affected families. Let's stand together against hate."

The Pathan brothers -- Yusuf and Irfan -- also expressed deep anguish.

"Every time an innocent life is lost, humanity loses. It's heartbreaking to see and hear about what happened in Kashmir today. I was just there couple of days ago - this pain feels too close," Irfan wrote on his X account.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. May peace prevail," added Yusuf.

(With PTI Inputs)