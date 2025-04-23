India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and former skipper Sourav Ganguly expressed their grief on the death of the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Tendulkar took to his official social media handle and said that he is "shocked and deeply saddened" after coming across this horrific incident.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic attacks on innocent people in Pahalgam. The affected families must be going through an unimaginable ordeal - India and the world stand united with them at this dark hour, as we mourn the loss of lives and pray for justice," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

My thoughts and prayers with the families who lost their lives in pehelgaum .. severe action needs to be taken against the culprits ..by the Govt of india .. none to be spared .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 22, 2025

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly also expressed his views on the same.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their lives in Pehelgaum. Severe action needs to be taken against the culprits..by the Government of india..none to be spared.." Sourav Ganguly said.

My thoughts and prayers with the families who lost their lives in pehelgaum .. severe action needs to be taken against the culprits ..by the Govt of india .. none to be spared .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 22, 2025

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. The Union Home Minister paid his tribute to the victims of the attack, which had left the Kashmir Valley and the nation in collective grief and deep mourning, by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony in Srinagar.

Family members whose faces were etched with profound sorrow were seen pleading with the Home Minister, as they quivered with grief, expressing the depth of their pain following the tragic loss of their loved ones in the attack.

In New Delhi, moments after his arrival from Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a briefing with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials, in view of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, in solidarity with the victims' families and condemnation of the attack, political parties as well as traders' unions in the region today have collectively called for a complete shutdown in the Kashmir valley.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)