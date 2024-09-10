"This or that" challenge has become a trend on social media, with celebrities being asked to pick between two names in a rapid-fire round. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also engaged in the challenge at the Delhi Premier League T20 tournament, asked to make his preferences known from some of the biggest names in cricketing history. During the challenge, Sehwag came across the names of three Indian players - Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. It was the Mumbai Indians star who stood tall at the last.

The challenge started with Sehwag being asked to pick between MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes, and the former India captain earned the nod. However, Dhoni lost to South Africa great AB de Villiers, whose name came up next.

When Sehwag was asked to pick between De Villiers and Virat Kohli, the latter was preferred. But, when Kohli came up against Rohit Sharma, Sehwag picked the current Team India ODI and Test skipper.

Rohit Sharma's stature has grown over the last year or so, especially after he led the Indian cricket team to the final of the ODI World Cup 2023, though that tournament ended in a heartbreak for him and the team in the summit clash against Australia.

Rohit then redeemed himself in the T20 World Cup this year, playing a pivotal role in the team's triumph at he tournament. India had all but lost the final against South Africa at one stage but the pace bowling unit produced an unthinkable fightback to bring the team back into the game.

