"Dhinchak Pooja Or Ranu Mondal?": Jofra Archer Gets Bizarre Questions After Seeking Help From Twitterverse

The legend of Jofra Archer goes far beyond the cricketing field. The England speedster almost has godly status on social media platforms, especially Twitter. In the past, the 24-year-old's cryptic tweets have gone viral with many fans jokingly crediting the pacer for making freaky but accurate predictions . However, on Sunday, there was no such tweet from Jofra Archer but rather a straightforward post where he asked fans to suggest some questions that they would want answered in his "Q&A video for YouTube". But even with his fortune-telling skills, the fast bowler would not have guessed the sort of strange questions that came his way -- some of them bordering on the crazy.

"Hey guys need some questions for my upcoming Q&A video for YouTube, reply with some questions you'd like to see me answer," wrote Archer on Twitter.

Hey guys need some questions for my upcoming Q&A video for YouTube, reply with some questions you'd like to see me answer. — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 16, 2019

Soon enough, the comments section was flooded with questions. While some of them were genuine ones but a few others were just plain bizarre.

"Why do pizzas come in square boxes Jof?," asked one fan while another wanted to know "Will there ever be a boy born who can swim faster than a shark?".

"Favourite singer? Dhinchak pooja OR Ranu mondal?," asked an Indian fan.

Here is our pick of some of the most strange questions posed to Jofra Archer:

The Barbados-born bowler has quickly become a favourite with the England fans since he became eligible to play for his adopted country earlier this year.

The Sussex star benefited from the England and Wales Cricket Board reducing the eligibility period from seven years to three so he did not have to wait till 2022.

He quickly showed his worth by bowling the decisive Super Over in the thrilling World Cup final win over New Zealand.

He then marked his test debut by flooring Australia's star batsman Steve Smith in the second Ashes Test at Lord's which saw him miss the following match at Headingley with concussion and in his absence England won to level the series.

Archer will be next seen in action when England face New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in the first game of the two-match Test series starting on November 21.