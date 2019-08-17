 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Jofra Archer Smirks After Injuring Steve Smith With Nasty Bouncer. Twitter Is Fuming

Updated: 17 August 2019 20:32 IST

Steve Smith became the first batsman to post seven consecutive Ashes scores of fifty or more.

Jofra Archer Smirks After Injuring Steve Smith With Nasty Bouncer. Twitter Is Fuming
Steve Smith fell face forward onto the ground after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer. © AFP

Australia batsman Steve Smith was forced to retire hurt after being hit on the side of the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Saturday. Smith was in sight of his third successive Ashes hundred when, on 80, he turned his head away from an express delivery from England fast bowler Archer timed at 92.4 mph. The star batsman fell face forward onto the ground and received several minutes of on-field treatment involving both Australian and England medical staffs amid concerns he could be concussed. 

Archer, making his Test debut, had previously struck Smith on his unprotected forearm with another bouncer.

Fans on Twitter were unhappy with Archer's conduct as he did not check up on Smith and was seen smiling moments later.

Here is how Twitter reacted

Smith eventually got to his feet and then, after a prolonged conversation with Australia team doctor Richard Saw, decided to retire hurt with Smith receiving a generous round of applause as he walked back into the pavilion.

Australia were then 203/6, 55 runs behind England's first-innings 258.

This innings saw Smith become the first batsman to post seven consecutive Ashes scores of fifty or more.

His half-century at Lord's followed the 30-year-old Smith's superb scores of 144 and 142 in Australia's 251-run win in the series opener at Edgbaston last week -- his first Test since he completed a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that cost him the Australia captaincy.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 2nd Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia batsman Steve Smith was forced to retire hurt
  • Archer had previously struck Smith on his unprotected forearm
  • The star batsman fell face forward onto the ground
Related Articles
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Falls On 92, Australia Eight Down
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Falls On 92, Australia Eight Down
Watch: Steve Smith Leaving The Ball Is One Of The Funniest Things You
Watch: Steve Smith Leaving The Ball Is One Of The Funniest Things You'll See
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Rain Washes Out Day 1 At Lord
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Rain Washes Out Day 1 At Lord's
Ashes 2019, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Ashes 2019, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Steve Smith
Steve Smith's Ashes Run-Spree Sparks Don Bradman Comparisons
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.