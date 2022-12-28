New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway completed 1,000 Test runs on Tuesday, becoming the fastest Kiwi batter to do so. Conway accomplished this landmark during New Zealand's first Test against Pakistan at Karachi. At the end of the first day's play, Conway was unbeaten at 82 off 156 balls. His knock consisted of 12 elegant boundaries. Now, his Test record stands as 1,000 runs in 11 Tests across 19 innings at an average of 55.55. He has scored three centuries and five half-centuries in the format. His best score in the format is 200.

He has overtaken the record of former Kiwi player John Reid, who completed 1,000 runs in 20 innings.

Herbert Sutcliffe, an England player, is the fastest player to have brought up a thousand runs in the longer format. He did so in just 12 innings, against Australia back in 1925.

Coming to the Karachi Test, at the end of the second day's play, New Zealand were at 165/0, with Conway (82*) and Tom Latham (78*) unbeaten.

They trail Pakistan by 273 runs, who were bundled out for 438 runs after electing to bat first.

Skipper Babar Azam (161), Agha Salman (103) and a returning Sarfaraz Ahmed (86) shined for the Asian side with the bat.

Tim Southee (3/69) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, and Michael Bracewell also took two scalps while Neil Wagner took one.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 438 (Babar Azam 161, Agha Salman 103, Tim Southee 3/69) against New Zealand: 165/0 in 47 overs (Devon Conway 82*, Tom Latham 78*) at the end of day two

