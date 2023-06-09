Team India's top-order crumbled once again and had no response to the guile of Australia's pace attack on Day 2 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval on Thursday. With the early dismissal of openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill before tea and Cheteshwar Pujara early in the third session, the pressure was on Virat Kohli to delivery. However, the former India captain was undone by Mitchell Starc's short-pitched delivery. Kohli had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring just 14 off 31 balls and India were reduced to 71/4.

Following his dismissal, Kohli was criticised by fans on social media.

However, the 34-year-old came up with an apt response to social media trolls with his latest Instagram story.

"You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other peoples' opinions," Kohli shared a though on his Instagram story.

At the close of play on Day 2, India had posted 151/5 at The Oval on Thursday.

KS Bharat (5*) and Ajinkya Rahane (29*) were unbeaten at the crease as the stumps were drawn at the end of the final session.

Advertisement

India started the final session at 37/2, with Cheteshwar Pujara (3*) and Virat Kohli (4*) unbeaten in the middle.

India reached the 50-run mark in 13.4 overs.

Earlier, Australia posted 469 in the first innings with Steve Smith (121) and Travis Head (163). India had restricted Australia to 76/3 but Head-Smith put on a solid partnership to put Australia in a strong position.

(With ANI Inputs)