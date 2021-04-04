IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal Quarantined After Testing Positive For Covid-19
IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal, RCB opening batsman, has been quarantined at his home in Bengaluru after testing positive for Covid-19 on March 22.
RCB batsman Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22
Padikkal has been quarantined at his home in Bengaluru, RCB said Sunday
RCB play their IPL opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for COVID-19, RCB said on Sunday. The left-handed opening batsman had tested positive on March 22 and has been quarantined at his home in Bengaluru since then, RCB said. "Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for COVID-19 on 22nd March 2021. He has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru since then. Devdutt will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative, as per IPL protocol," RCB tweeted. "RCB Medical team is in touch with Devdutt ensuring his safety and well-being. He is feeling well and we can't wait to have him join the squad for #IPL2021."
RCB Medical team is in touch with Devdutt ensuring his safety and well-being. He is feeling well and we can't wait to have him join the squad for #IPL2021— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2021
Padikkal was RCB's top scorer in IPL 2020 with 473 runs from 15 matches. It was also Padikkal's debut season.
The left-handed batsman has played 33 T20 matches and has 1271 runs to his name at an average of 43.82 and a strike rate of 145.92 with one century and 11 half-centuries.
The 20-year-old has also played 15 first-class and 20 List A matches. He has 1387 List A runs at an average of 86.68 with six centuries and eight half-centuries.
Padikkal was in splendid form for Karnataka in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy where he smashed four centuries in a row and got a 50-plus score in each of the seven matches he played in tournament.
RCB begin their IPL campaign on April 9 in Chennai when they take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians.