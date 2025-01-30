Delhi vs Railways LIVE Streaming, Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli is set to mark his return to domestic cricket after a gap of more than 12 years, as Delhi take on Railways in the final round of the Ranji Trophy group stage. The India stalwart, however, will not lead the side, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Ayush Badoni continuing as captain. Rishabh Pant, who played in their previous game, will not feature in this match. Although the match wasn't scheduled to be televised, the presence of Kohli - arguably India's biggest cricket star - has meant that it will now be streamed live.

Delhi vs Railways LIVE Streaming Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy match take place?

The Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy match will take place from Thursday, January 30 to Sunday, February 2 (IST).

Where will the Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy match be held?

The Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will the Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy match start?

The Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy match?

The Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy match?

The Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)