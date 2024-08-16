The Delhi Premier League (DPL) has announced Adani Group, one of India's largest and most respected conglomerates, as the title sponsor for the inaugural season of the highly-anticipated T20 cricket league. "This partnership signifies a powerful collaboration between two major forces in their respective fields, with the Adani Group's commitment to excellence perfectly aligning with the league's vision of promoting and developing cricket in the Capital," the DPL said in a statement on Friday.

"In recent years, the Adani Group's sports wing, Adani Sportsline, has made significant progress in Indian sport, with investments in the Women's Premier League (WPL) with their franchise Gujarat Giants, in the WPL, the Pro Kabaddi League and the Ultimate Kho Kho League. The Adani Sportsline also supports multiple athletes in India, including the very dynamic R Praggnanandhaa," it added.

The Delhi Premier League (DPL), organised by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), is set to become a landmark event in the cricketing calendar, providing a platform for emerging talent while delivering top-tier cricket entertainment.

The addition of the Adani Group as the title sponsor further underscores the league's prestige and the impact it is expected to have on the region's sporting landscape.

Rohan Jaitley, president of the DDCA, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to welcome the Adani Group as the title sponsor of the Delhi Premier League. Their support is a testament to the league's potential and our shared commitment to fostering the growth of cricket in Delhi. With the Adani Group's involvement, we are confident that the DPL will set new benchmarks in sports excellence and fan engagement.”

A spokesperson for Adani Group also commented on the collaboration: “We are proud to associate with the Delhi Premier League T20 as its title sponsor. Cricket is a unifying force in our country, and through our partnership with the DPL T20, we aim to support the development of cricketing talent and contribute to the sport's growth in Delhi. The Adani Group is committed to nurturing excellence and creating impactful opportunities, and we see the DPL T20 as a perfect platform to achieve these goals.”

As title sponsor, the Adani Group will play an integral role in shaping the league's identity, with the DPL T20 set to be officially branded as the 'Adani Delhi Premier League T20'.

The DPL is scheduled to take place from August 17 to September 8 and will feature six men's and four women's teams, competing in 40 matches at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With this partnership, the DPL is poised to offer a more exciting and engaging experience for cricket fans nationwide.

The opening match of the DPL T20 will take place between Purani Dilli 6 and South Delhi Superstars at 8:30 pm IST on Saturday.

All Delhi Premier League matches will be streamed live on JioCinema for free and telecasted on Sports18–2.