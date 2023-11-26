Delhi Capitals released 10 players including Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell and Sararaz Khan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. Rille Roussow, Phil Salt and Mustafizur Rahman were the other major foreign players who did not find a place in the DC retention list. Rishabh Pant was retained by Delhi Capitals and a lot will depend on his form when he finally returns from injury. Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel and Priyam Garg were also released. Indian star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be back in action from the next IPL season, Delhi Capitals director of cricket Sourav Ganguly has said.

Pant, the Delhi Capitals skipper, had a close shave after his car hit a divider and caught fire in a terrifying accident in December last year.

Having suffered multiple injuries, Pant was back on his feet after 40 days and on Thursday, he joined his teammates during Delhi Capitals' training session at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground.

"He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season," Ganguly told reporters giving an update on Pant.

Complete Squad:Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marshm, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.

Complete List of Released Players:Rille Roussow, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Priyam Garg.

Remaining Purse For IPL 2024 Auction:INR 28.95 Crore

(With PTI inputs)