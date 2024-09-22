As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction gets closer, franchises are finalising the list of players they wish to retain. Though the number of retained players would depend upon the guidelines set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the franchises are reportedly moving ahead with their draft retention lists. After the Chennai Super Kings' reported retention list came out, the Delhi Capitals' priority of players has been made public in a report. The list suggests that skipper Rishabh Pant would be the franchise's No. 1 pick, ending the speculation about his potential reunion with Ricky Ponting at Punjab Kings.

Pant, an all-format player for the Indian team, was linked with a move to Punjab Kings after former Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting joined the franchise. However, a report in Cricbuzz has suggested that Pant would continue to stay at DC, and even be their No. 1 retention. The wicket-keeper batter draws a salary is INR 16 crore at present, but this figure is expected to go up as the BCCI releases its fresh guidelines for player retention and their salaries.

Other than Pant, Delhi is all but set to retain Team India stars Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. When it comes to the overseas lot, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs will reportedly get the nod from the franchise. On top of these 5 players, if the BCCI allows franchises to retain an uncapped player too, DC is likely to keep hold of wicketkeeper-batsman Abhishek Porel.

Delhi Capitals' Retention Draft: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs

The BCCI were to release the retention rules by the end of last August but the final decision was delayed. It is now understood that the Indian board could announce the final retention rules at any moment. In all likeliness, Right To Match will be a part of this mega auction, though there's no confirmation on the application of BCCI's old rule that allowed retired international players to be treated as 'Uncapped Players'.