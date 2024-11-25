Delhi Capitals couldn't succeed in re-signing Rishabh Pant in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction on Sunday but won the bidding war for KL Rahul. While DC have found their wicket-keeping replacement, they also need to make a big call on captaincy, since Pant was their captain last season. After the end of the even on Day 1, DC co-owner Parth Jindal confirmed the names of KL Rahul and Axar Patel as the two leaders in the team, though which of these stars will officially be designated the captain, isn't yet known.

DC splashed cash in the auction to buy Australia's Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore while India's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was bought for Rs 14 crore.

“We were looking for stability in the top order, someone with experience who can build the innings. And, I think KL Rahul, given his record in the IPL, he's someone who's consistently given more than 400 runs every season. I think with the Kotla wicket, it is going to suit his game. We're very excited to have him,” Parth Jindal said after the auction.

“We have a very young batting lineup. Both KL and Axar are going to lead them and are going to guide them. KL's batting and experience will be a vital cog in the wheel,” he further explained.

“We just went for the best available talent. We're looking for a couple more bowlers tomorrow. I think the bowling attack will be very strong. Batting is also strong. Overall, it's going to be a very competitive squad," Jindal said.

The first buy of the mega auction for Delhi Capitals was Starc, acquired for Rs 11.75 crore. The left-arm pacer was pivotal in Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2024 triumph. Over his career, he has taken 193 wickets in 142 T20 matches.

On the other hand, Rahul, acquired for Rs 14 crore, is an experienced IPL campaigner and has been playing international cricket across all three formats for India. In his T20 career, the wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 7,586 runs in 226 matches, including 65 fifties and six hundreds. He won the orange cap in the IPL 2020.

With IANS Inputs