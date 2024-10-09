England are eyeing a strong response after Pakistan posted a mammoth 556 in the first Test in Multan. On Day 2, Salman Ali Agha and Saud Shakeel helped Pakistan swell their total, following Shan Masood's 151 and Abdullah Shafique's 102 on the opening day. In response, England lost the early wicket of stand-in captain Ollie Pope, who had to in at the top for opener Ben Duckett following the latter's injury on the final ball of Pakistan's first innings.

England had reached 96/1 at stumps on Day 2 after Zak Crawley and Joe Root steadied the innings with 64 and 32, respectively.

Amid the ongoing action in Multan, a Pakistan fan took a sly dig at the Indian cricket team with his viral banner.

A viral image showed a fan carrying a banner, which read: "Dear 170-0, Thanks for Coming to 152-0".

The image was also shared by England's Barmy Army on their official social media handles.

For the unversed, the banner was a reminder of India's painful losses to Pakistan and England at T20 World Cups.

In 2021, Pakistan chased down India's 151-run target without losing a wicket. A year later, England trounced India in the semi-final, also chasing 170 without breaking a sweat.

Meanwhile, Leach was the most successful England bowler with 3-160, while Gus Atkinson finished with 2-99. Woakes, Shoaib Bashir and Root took one wicket apiece.

Pace bowler Brydon Carse took 2-74 on debut after trapping Jamal for seven. His first Test wicket was Naseem, caught at leg slip by Harry Brook before lunch for 33.

Carse said England's bowlers were made to toil on an unresponsive pitch.

"The last two days were immensely tough conditions for everyone out there," he said. "To be able to pick up a couple of wickets today is rewarding."

"It's been a tough graft but credit to the players for keep coming back."

The remaining Tests are in Multan (October 15-19) and Rawalpindi (October 24-28).

(With AFP Inputs)