Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant will have quite the job at hand when he takes on his India skipper Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. While DC have been in quite good form in IPL 2021, with four wins out of five games, RCB are also pretty much there, with only run rate keeping them below Delhi, thanks to their big loss in the last match. DC will need their big players to really come to the party to take on RCB, who have also been in great touch barring one glitch.

Here are some of DC's key players:

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has been in great touch in IPL 2021, with 259 runs at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of 142.30. The veteran left-hander has been instrumental in DC's good performances.

With a top score of 92, Dhawan is showing the kind of form that is vital at the top of the order, and many of Delhi's wins have been thanks to the runs piled up during the first six overs, with Dhawan right up there.

Rishabh Pant

The young Delhi Capitals skipper at times looks a little fazed by all the responsibilities put on him - captain, wicketkeeper and key batsman. But he needs to apply himself to all three roles with aplomb if DC are to progress.

Pant has looked a little underdone in his batting but has also shown a little more responsibility, and poise in the Super Over win over SunRisers Hyderabad.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel, back in action after recovering from Covid-19, will be key to Delhi Capitals' fortunes. His wicket-to-wicket left-arm spin, with a hint of turn, make him quite suited to the kind of pitches that IPL 2021 has been witnessing.

Patel did well to restrict SRH to just seven runs in the Super Over in DC's last game, ensuring an easy response and a win. Prior to that, he had figures of 2/26 in the 20 overs, a vital spell in the long run.