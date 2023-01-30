Shahrukh Khan's latest movie Pathaan has broken multiple records since its release on January 25 and it has now gained a famous fan – Australian cricket team star David Warner. Warner, who is well known for his online videos featuring Indian songs and movie scenes, posted a hilarious video to pay tribute to the movie. In the video which has gone viral on social media, Warne juxtaposed his own face on that of Shahrukh Khan's in various scenes from the movie Pathaan. "Wow what a film, can you name this?? #legend #icon," Warner captioned the post which he released along with the song 'Besharam Rang'.

The video was loved by several users on Instagram and India bowler Khaleel Ahmed also appreciated the effort by Warner. The Australia opener had previously posted videos of him dancing to Indian songs.

The spy-thriller, which marked Shahrukh Khan's return to the big screens after more than four years, went on to become the biggest opener in Hindi cinema history with a record of ₹ 55 crore. As a result, it was able to beat the record created by massive films like RRR and KGF 2.

Warner will be travelling to India for the upcoming Test series which will start on February 9. The Australia opener recently said that he was exhausted due to the extended home season where he took part in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Sydney Thunder franchise. Just ahead of the BBL season, Warner also played in all three Test matches for the Australian cricket team.

