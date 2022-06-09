The defending T20 World Cup champions Australia returned to action on Tuesday as they swept aside Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The biggest positive from the game for Australia was the form of skipper Aaron Finch, who was back in the runs with an unbeaten 61 off just 40 balls. Finch has struggled to score big of late, and also struggled to cement his place in the playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

However, his unbeaten partnership with fellow veteran batter David Warner will give him a much-needed sigh of relief. Interestingly, Warner has now revealed that he had texted Finch during IPL 2022, where the latter had scored just 86 runs at an average of 17.20 in five matches.

Warner said that he had a chat with Finch about the latter's technique, and insisted that the 35-year-old had seemingly worked on the same.

"I just said to him not to walk out into the ball. Let the ball actually do its work in the air if they want to bowl nice and full," Warner was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

"If you stay still and keep that leg stump line, you're going to get full contact with the ball and if it swings late, it's going to go down leg (stump). He was probably moving a bit too much, he was walking straight into the line of the ball, and was still moving at the time of the delivery. When you're a batter you don't really want to do that unless you're physically charging," he added.

Having ridden so many highs and lows with Finch, Warner said that he and his opening partner always try to stay in touch, adding that they always back each other, especially when the chips are down.

"I kept in touch with him. We always do. We always support each other as much as we can. If we see little things we always try to help each other out by sending a message," he concluded.