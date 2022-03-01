Australia batter David Warner enjoys a large fan following in India. Warner, who keeps experimenting with his online avatar and loves swapping faces with Indian film stars, took to Instagram on Tuesday and recreated a song from Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie, titled 'Bachchan Pandey'. In the video, Warner can be seen pumping his chest, while singing the title song 'Maar Khayega', with an intense look on his face. Uploaded just over an hour ago, the video has already garnered over 166,000 likes on Instagram.

"How did I go @akshaykumar," Warner captioned the video on Instagram.

Watch: David Warner Recreates Song From Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Movie

Warner is currently with the Australian team in Pakistan.

Australia will play three Tests, followed by three ODIs and a one-off T20I.

The first Test will begin at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 4.

The National Stadium in Karachi will host the second Test from March 12-16, while the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be the venue for the third and final Test, which will be played between March 21-25.

Meanwhile, all white-ball games will be played in Rawalpindi between March 29 to April 5.

Australia Test squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

On standby: Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Renshaw

Promoted

Australia white-ball squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa