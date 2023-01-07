A gritty double century in his 100th Test against South Africa meant the world to David Warner as the Australian opener's career got the much-needed boost. Warner, who was going through a rough patch with the bat, slammed 200 in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa to make his landmark game much more memorable. Warner's knock helped him silence his critics and it also helped him keep his hopes of continue donning the Australia jersey alive. The southpaw has already said that he is "committed" to playing next year's 50-over World Cup in India but will quit if the team management says "it's time".

As much as he is known for his destructive batting, Warner is also famous for his hilarious and often adorable antics on social media. Warner enjoys creating and uploading funny reels. Enacting Telugu and Hindi film songs as well as dialogues remains one of the favourite pastimes of the player when he is off the field.

Impressed by the batter's co-curricular activities, OTT platform Netflix has suggested him to take a new and unique role post-retirement. It said that Warner should star in Telugu movies after calling it a day in his cricket career.

"If David Warner retires from cricket, it's only apt that he begins starring in Telugu movies," tweeted Netflix.

To this, the Australia batter replied with laughing emojis.

"I'm committed to playing next year's World Cup." "I will keep myself fit, try and keep scoring, but if they (the team management) do tap me on the back and say it's time, I'm ready (to quit)," Warner, who was adjudged 'Player of the match in the second Test vs South Africa, had said.

