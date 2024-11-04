Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen recently took to X to express his concerns about the declining quality of batting techniques in Test cricket. Pietersen highlighted the shift in focus towards aggressive, boundary-centric play, which he believes has led to a deterioration in traditional batting skills. "No one should be surprised by the lack of batting application and technique in Test Match cricket. Cricket is a 'smackers' game now and there is a disintegration of Test Match batting skill in the game. When it comes to playing spin, the only way, spend time playing against it for hours and hours and hours. There's no quick remedy!" Pietersen tweeted.

Pietersen's comments reflect a growing sentiment among cricket purists who worry that the emphasis on T20 and limited-overs formats is undermining the art of Test batting. His call for extensive practice against spin underlines the necessity for batters to invest significant time and effort to hone their skills in the longer format of the game.

As cricket continues to evolve, Pietersen's remarks serve as a reminder of the enduring value of traditional techniques and the need for a balanced approach to batting across all formats.

Recently, India was whitewashed in their home against New Zealand (NZ), where they struggled against spin. They lost the series 3-0, and suffered heavy losses in all three games.

Coming to the third Test match, chasing a target of 147 runs, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis (NZ) were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja (5/55) and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin (3/62). A fighting half-century from Will Young (51 in 100 balls, with two fours and a six) was NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146 run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (60 in 59 balls, with eight four and two sixes) helped India recover. Gilll played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar (38* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel (5/103) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja (5/65) and Sundar (4/81) dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young (71 in 138 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (82 in 129 balls, with three fours and three sixes) pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped Kiwis get to a respectable score.

