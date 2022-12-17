Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc took three wickets each as South Africa were bowled out for 152 at tea against Australia on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. In reply, Australia's innings got off to the worst possible start as Kagiso Rabada dismissed David Warner on the very first ball, thanks to Khaya Zondo's excellent catch at short leg. Rabada stunned Warner with a vicious bouncer, and the Australia batter punched his shot straight to Zondo, who made an excellent leap to grab the ball.

After being put into bat, South Africa lost four early wickets, with Scott Boland striking twice in the same over. However, Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma rescued the visitors from complete annihilation with a 98-run partnership.

But once Bavuma (38) and Verreynne (64) departed, South Africa kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and were eventually bowled out for 152.

The ongoing Test is the first between the two fierce rivals since the infamous "sandpapergate" series in 2018, which saw Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft suspended for ball tampering.

Australia, who won their recent series against the West Indies 2-0, chose seamer Scott Boland to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood, while skipper Cummins returned from a hamstring strain in place of Michael Neser.

South Africa, on the other hand, opted for four specialist bowlers.

The two teams are currently ranked one and two on the ICC Test championship table, with Australia, who go into the three-match series as firm favourites, well on top.

(With AFP Inputs)

