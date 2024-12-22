Sydney Sixers clinched a nail-biting win over local rivals Sydney Thunder in their Big Bash League (BBL) match on Saturday. With seven required of the last two deliveries, Ben Dwarshuis hit a six of the penultimate ball off Chris Green before comfortably guiding the final for a single to seal the match. However, an incidet involving two Thunder players caught the attention of fans on social media. Spinner Tanveer Sangha and wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings were involved in a fielding mix-up, leaving captain David Warner fuming over the same.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 15th over of the Sixers' chase as Moises Henriques mistimed his pull of Sangha's delivery. Henriques got a top edge as the ball went high up in the air.

It seemed like a regulation catch but miscommunication between Sangha and Billings saw the ball dropping into no man's land. Warner didn't seem to happy as he was seen throwing his arms in the air.

The moment reminded fans of a similar incident involving for Pakistan players Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik.

Chasing 164 for victory, the Sixers looked shot when they needed 47 from the final four overs.

But Jordan Silk (36no from 25) helped them take 17 from a Nathan McAndrew over, before Dwarshius provided the late heroics with 20no from eight balls.

After launching Lockie Ferguson for six from the first ball he faced, the Sixers quick then took charge with 15 needed from Chris Green's final over.

Green's first three balls were hard to get away but he was hurt by two straight wides outside off.

Then with seven needed from two balls, Dwarshuis smashed Green over the long-on rope for six, before taking a quick single off the last ball to seal the win.

It came after Dwarshuis also hit 14 from six balls on Monday night to help the Sixers beat the Melbourne Renegades.

