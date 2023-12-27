Opener David Warner surpassed former skipper and legendary batter Steve Waugh to become the second-highest run-scorer for Australia. Warner made this upward movement in record books during the second Test against Pakistan, a Boxing Day affair, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday. In the first innings, Warner scored a steady 38 in 83 balls. His knock had three boundaries.

Now in 371 international appearances, Warner has 18,515 runs at an average of 42.56. He has 49 centuries and 93 fifties in international cricket, with the best score of 335*.

He is now above Waugh (18,496 runs in 493 matches at an average of 41.65, with 35 centuries and 95 fifties) and below legendary Ricky Ponting (27,368 runs at an average of 45.84 in 559 matches with 70 centuries and 146 fifties) in the all-time run-scoring list.

In 111 Tests, Warner has scored 8,689 runs at an average of 44.78, with 26 centuries and 36 fifties in 202 innings. His best score is 335*.

In 161 ODIs, Warner has 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30, with 22 centuries and 33 fifties in 159 innings. His best score is 179.

Across 99 T20Is, Warner has 2,894 runs at an average of 32.88, with a century and 24 fifties in 99 innings. His best score is 100*.

Coming to the match, Australia was put to bat first by Pakistan. A 90-run partnership between Warner and Usman Khawaja (42 in 101 balls, with five fours) kicked things off. A 60-run partnership between Travis Head (17) and Marnus Labuschagne (63 in 155 balls with five fours) gave Australia a solid start on day second. Mitchell Marsh also contributed an attacking 41 in 60 balls, six fours and a six), taking Australia to 318.

Aamer Jamal (3/64) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza and Shaheen also took two wickets while Agha Salman got one.

