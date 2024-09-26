Hardik Pandya is among the personalities who never stay off focus. Even when he is not playing cricket, Hardik remains the topic of talk, either because of his off-field acts or any other thing related to life. Of late, Hardik has remained in the headlines for his divorce with Natasa Stankovic. While speaking about the player, his former Gujarat Titants teammate Mohit Sharma, who has also played 34 matches for India, has said that Hardik's personality is misunderstood.

"The concept of being misunderstood is different for every individual. If I like to remain humble, it doesn't mean that everyone would like to remain humble. There are some people who are over-expressive. In our community, we find it difficult to accept when someone comes out like that," Mohit said on YouTube channel '2 Sloggers'.

"I will give you a perfect example - if you stay in a high-rise building and see someone enjoy the rain, even we feel like doing it, but our hesitation stops us. So, everyone wants to be like Hardik, but they can't be like him, which results in these things," he added.

It is worth noting that Mohit played under Hardik's captaincy at Gujarat Titans in the year 2023. Hardik led GT to the title in 2022 while the side lost the final under his leadership the next year.

Mohit praised Hardik's personality and called him a "darling kind of a guy"

"As a person, Hardik is a very nice human being. He is a darling kind of a guy and very easygoing. He makes the atmosphere very healthy. It doesn't matter what the world thinks. As a leader, there is always some scope for improvement. Hardik's biggest quality is that he gets his players pumped up because he himself likes to be pumped up," he added.