Dale Steyn Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Dale Steyn is likely to be out of action for most of the current season.

Johannesburg:

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has undergone a surgery to repair the shoulder blade fracture he sustained during the first cricket Test against Australia in Perth last week.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) advised on Sunday that the surgery was performed in Cape Town by a renowned shoulder specialist and is the first positive step towards recovery for the 33-year-old.

Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee said: "Dale had a successful surgery on Thursday where the fracture in the right shoulder blade was fixated with the placement of a screw.

"We expect a minimum six-month rehabilitation period before he can start any form of bowling. It is crucial to give the injury enough time to heal and to make sure that he is completely pain-free before he starts bowling again," Moosajee added.

"He will begin with his rehabilitation programme once the satisfactory bone healing has taken place, which is excepted to be in a few weeks.

"We are positive that he will make a successful return to international cricket," Moosajee said amid widespread media speculation that Steyn's career was over because of the injury.

"He will be provided with the best possible support and guidance led by our physiotherapist, Brandon Jackson, and Cricket South Africa's medical committee, which will give him the best opportunity to make a successful return to full fitness," Moosajee concluded.