The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the player retention rules ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. In what would be a huge breather for the franchises, recent reports have revealed that the BCCI could allow up to five retentions heading into the IPL 2025 mega auction. As fans eagerly wait for the announcement of the player retention rules, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni returned to India on Wednesday. Dhoni was spotted attending a National Football League (NFL) match in Michigan earlier this month.

Dhoni was spotted enjoying a game between Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his friends.

However, with the IPL 2025 auction approaching, Dhoni's CSK future still remains a mystery.

The player and the franchise have been tightlipped about his future, with Dhoni stepping down as captain earlier this year.

Amid uncertainty over his IPL future, Dhoni has returned home from his holidays as landed in Ranchi on Wednesday.

IPL Retention Rules are On The Way & Guess What?? Who is back To India?



MS Dhoni is back to Home #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/xcxwMvrgs6 — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhonii) September 25, 2024

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may allow the IPL IPL franchises to retain five players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The report further said that no Right To Match option shall be available.

If indeed five players are allowed to be retained there it will be great for Mumbai Indians who can continue with five superstars - Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya.

According to IANS, the mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be held at the end of November or early December, BCCI sources informed. The rules and regulations for the same will be released by BCCI in a couple of days, they said. The Indian Premier League has held two large auctions in the past ten years, with four-year intervals in between. The first major auction was held in 2014, then in 2018, when the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings made their comeback after two years of suspension.

Advertisement

About developments related to the mega auction, sources close to BCCI confirmed to IANS that auction is likely to be scheduled in November end or early December.