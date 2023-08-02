Suresh Raina's exploits in the middle-order for the Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings made him one of the star batters in the sport. In 205 IPL matches, Raina scored 5528 runs at an average of 32.52. He was also part of the Indian teams which won the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Raina is the first Indian to score a century in the Men's T20 World Cup, which he did when he hit 101 against South Africa in the 2010 edition. Raina has now retired from competitive cricket.

Recently, he posted a video on Instagram, which showed him training in traditional style. "From Amsterdam to Desi-mode Feels so good to be back home, hitting the grind and kick-starting the week in full motion! #mondaymotivation #believe #workout #reels #health" he wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the video, former India pacer Sreesanth, who was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup teams, wrote: "Keep at brother..looking great, C u soon brother."

To which, Rain replied: "@sreesanthnair36 thanks Govinda see u soon"

Recently, Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh revealed he has always looked up to former India batter Suresh Raina. Rinku said he is constantly in touch with the former India and CSK star, who often gives him inputs to improve his game. He also credited former India spinner Harbhajan Singh for his support.

"Suresh Raina has been my idol. I am regularly in touch with him. He is the IPL King and he keeps sharing his inputs with me. He has helped me a lot in my career. Bhajju pa (Harbhajan Singh) has also helped me a lot in my career. I am grateful for their support and whenever such big players talk about you, it motivates you to push yourself more," Rinku told RevSportz in an interview.