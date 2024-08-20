Due to the ongoing renovations at the National Stadium in Karachi, the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh has now shifted the game to Rawalpindi, meaning that both Tests will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. This comes after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said that the match will be played behind closed doors (without fans). While the PCB has made the u-turn regarding the same, shifting the game to Rawalpindi, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has slammed the board for making an "international mockery" of the situation.

"The second Test match will be played in Karachi. So I think you know that there is a renovation going on in Karachi. They are preparing a stadium for the Champions Trophy. So it will be a joke of Pakistan that Test matches are being played in Pakistan without a crowd," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Kamran pointed out that Pakistan have world class stadiums, barring the three big venues (Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi), adding that the board could've organised one of the Tests at venues like Multan and Faislabad.

"And we don't just have 2-3 stadiums; we also have Faisalabad Stadium. We could have played there too; it is a top-class stadium. So much cricket has happened there. There is a stadium in Multan. And you know that Multan Stadium is very good. And the crowd also comes there. So you know that this is your stadium; you could have put another Test match at one of these two venues. So it would have been good. So I think it will be an international mockery of our cricket. These things should not happen," the former cricketer added.

Since international cricket resumed in Pakistan following the aftermath of the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team, PCB have only organised games at three specific venues.

The construction experts advised PCB that the construction could continue during the playing hours. As a result, players could get distracted and disturbed due to the noise and dust produced during the construction work.

For the record, the renovations at the National Stadium are being done to get the venue ready for the Champions Trophy.