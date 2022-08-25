Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his "very bad experience" while travelling to Dubai from Dubai by Vistara airlines. Pathan shared his experience in detail and said that he was made to wait for more than an hour at the counter with his wife and children and that the "ground staff were rude"

"Today, I was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai by Vistara Flight UK-201. At the check-in counter, I had a very bad experience, Vistara was involuntarily downgrading my ticket class which was a confirmed booking. I was made to wait one and half an hour at the counter for a resolution. Along with me, my wife, my 8 month old in fact and 5 years old child also had to go through this.

"The ground staff were rude and giving various excuses. In fact, couple of passengers also had to go through the same experience. I don't understand why they oversold the flight and how is this even approved by the management? I would request the concerned authorities to take immediate action on these incidents so that no one has to go through the same experience as I did," read the cricketer's tweet.

Former India cricketer and Pathan's colleague at several broadcast shows, Aakash Chopra reacted to this and said that such behaviour was not expected from the airline.

Pathan was a key member of the Indian team in the 2000's and played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the first T20 World Cup in 2007.