Cricketer Danielle Wyatt Had Proposed To Virat Kohli. What She Said On His Wedding

Updated: 12 December 2017 12:48 IST

After tweeting Kohli in 2014 for his 72-run knock against South Africa in the World Twenty20, Danielle met the batting superstar during India's tour of England later that year.

Danielle Wyatt had 'proposed to Virat Kohli in 2014 on Twitter. © Twitter

England Women's team cricketer Danielle Wyatt, who grabbed headlines in India for her 'Kholi marry me!!!' tweet, on Monday wished Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after they tied the knot in Tuscany. "Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma," she tweeted as stars from the world of Bollywood and cricket were quick to congratulate the new husband and wife. Danielle's tweet was retweeted over 1.2k times, with Indian cricket fans indulging in some banter with her.

Fans tried their best to 'console' Danielle. 

Some even asked her to listed to the hit Bollywood number 'Channa Mereya'. 

Earlier in the year, Danielle posted photos of a bat gifted to her by Virat.

Wyatt was part of England's World Cup winning squad, which beat India's Women's team by 9 runs in a thrilling contest at Lords Cricket Ground.

Virat and Anushka, both 29, married according to Hindu rites at a countryside resort in Tuscany. According to a statement released on behalf of the couple, the wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as "they wished their wedding to be a very private affair".

Highlights
  • Wyatt tweeted 'Kholi marry me!!!' in 2014
  • Virat Kohli met Danielle Wyatt during India's tour of England
  • Virat Kohli, earlier in this year, gifted a bat to Danielle
