Cricket Board Announces Home Series Calendar, Begins With South Africa T20Is

The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday disclosed the national team's home season fixtures for the year 2019-20. Team India's 2019-20 home season will include 5 Tests, 9 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 12 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), according to an official release. The season will start with the Freedom Trophy for the Gandhi-Mandela series played between India and South Africa in September, followed by a T20I and Test series against Bangladesh in November.

The West Indies will then tour India in the month of December and following suit will be Zimbabwe and Australia in January. The five Tests to be played in the 2019-20 season will be a part of the Test Championship.

