The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) office at Eden Gardens was shut down for a week, after a temporary worker tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. Chandan Das, who worked on a contractual basis in the the civil engineering department, returned positive for COVID-19 test and is currently undergoing treatment at Charnock Hospital.

"Mr Chandan Das, who worked in the civil engineering department through not on a permanent basis, has tested positive today with covid 19. He is at present admitted at Charnock Hospital," the CAB said in a press release.

The release also stated that Das had not come to the office for a week but the CAB officials decided to close the office for next seven days on the advice of eminent doctors in their medical committee. All those employees who were working from the CAB office have been asked to refrain from visiting the office during this period.



"Even though he had not come to CAB for a week, on the advice of the eminent doctors in the Medical Committee, we have asked all to refrain from visiting the CAB Office for the next seven days and during this period, extensive sanitizing will take place keeping all safety protocols in mind," said Avishek Dalmiya, the CAB president.

"Incidentally CAB has not opened formally and has been working sporadically with a skeleton staff essentially to meet certain statutory compliances and for clearing dues to various stakeholders", he added.