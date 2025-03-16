Kiwis are 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series. After bundling Pakistan (PAK) out for just 91 runs in 18.4 overs, New Zealand (NZ) chased it down in just 10.1 overs with just one wicket lost. After beating Pakistan, NZ skipper Michael Bracewell discussed the match in the post-match presentation. he admired the crowd and said it was hard to handle Kyle Jamieson as he was ready for his fourth over. Bracewell thought NZ could have restricted Pakistan to a lesser score if he had let Jamieson bowl his fourth over.

"Was a great day in front of a great crowd. We have played against them domestically (on the pacers), to have them in the same team, it was super difficult for them (Pakistan) and they couldn't recover. Had to hold Kyle back for the 4th over, he was ready and at the top of his mark, it was difficult to keep them off the attack, maybe we could have restricted them to a lesser score (had I bowled out them out earlier), but it's always a challenge to rotate the bowlers around, especially in shorter formats like the T20s." New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell.

Player of the match Kyle Jamieson also spoke about the game in the post-match presentation. He felt good returning to his home soil and enjoyed the bowling conditions. He praised his teammates and said they have a great depth and players who can use these conditions well. He admired Jacob Duffy, who was his bowling partner in the powerplay, and Zakary Foulkes as well.

"It was nice to be back on home soil, favourable conditions, myself and Duff, we'll take these conditions and it was nice to cash in. I guess we plan for some carnage (in T20Is), for some balls to go out of the ground, nice to get these conditions, needed to keep the seam upright, it made our job easy and was a clinical team performance. We have got a good crop of players, great depth and players who can exploit the conditions; it was a nice team win. He did an outstanding job (on Jacob Duffy), at the top and the back-end as well, Zak (Foulkes) as well, was just a great all-around performance from the bowlers." Kyle Jamieson said.

Fiery spells from pacers Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson did not allow a new-look Pakistan led by Salman Agha to kickstart their new era with their fearless cricket as intended, and the visitors were crushed by nine wickets in the first T20I on Sunday. The team featured three debutants, Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad, who were dismissed for single digits and pacer Mohammed Ali.

