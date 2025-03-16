Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, leading the India Masters, has been testing products from his new sports athleisure brand, "Ten X You," through the International Maters League. This venture, under the company SRT10 Athleisure Pvt Ltd, has Tendulkar blending his cricketing expertise with a hands-on approach to product development. Tendulkar, alongside former Swiggy executives Karthik Gurumurthy and Karan Arora, launched SRT10 Athleisure last year with backing from Peak XV (formerly Sequoia) and Whiteboard Capital. Unlike typical celebrity endorsements, Tendulkar's involvement goes far beyond being a mere face. Sources close to the project reveal that he has been deeply engaged in shaping the brand's vision and strategy of driving accessibility to premium sporting goods through local manufacturing. He is has also been working closely with design and product teams for over six months. The initial product lineup includes athleisure apparel and footwear, with a focus on cricket and training gear-items which Tendulkar has been spotted sporting during IML matches.

Fans and keen observers have noticed Tendulkar sporting prototype cricket shoes, training apparel, and even luggage throughout the tournament. Insiders say he's been in constant communication with his product teams, offering feedback to refine designs and functionality. This hands-on testing approach echoes a tradition among athlete-entrepreneurs who leverage their platforms to perfect their brands.

Tendulkar isn't the first athlete to test products mid-competition.

Basketball icon Michael Jordan famously debuted early Air Jordan prototypes during NBA games in the 1980s, a move that not only showcased the shoes but also built the brand's mystique. Similarly, tennis star Serena Williams has worn her Nike-backed apparel line during Grand Slams, refining designs through real-time performance. Tendulkar's discreet testing during the IML mirrors this strategy, capitalizing on the tournament's high-profile stage to ensure "Ten X You" meets the demands of athletes and enthusiasts alike.

The brand, named "Ten X You," aims at offering affordable, locally manufactured products-a nod to India's growing sports goods market and government policies promoting domestic production. With footwear dominating 60% of the market and apparel at 30%, Tendulkar's venture taps into a rising demand for premium yet accessible gear.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)