Rishabh Pant Urges Fans To Support Delhi Police, Follow Government Guidelines Amid Lockdown

Updated: 20 April 2020 21:38 IST

Citing a cricket example, Rishabh Pant said dropping a catch or stumping chance can change the direction of the game, in the same way, our one mistake will affect the fight against coronavirus.

Rishabh Pant Urges Fans To Support Delhi Police, Follow Government Guidelines Amid Lockdown
Rishabh Pant urged people to stay at home and step outside only in emergency situations. © Instagram

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Monday urged people to support Delhi Police and abide by the guidelines of the central government to overcome the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Citing cricket example, Pant said dropping a catch or stumping chance can change the direction of the game, in the same way, our one mistake will affect the fight against coronavirus.

"Let''s support Delhi Police and adhere to the guidelines of Government of India. Stay at home, step outside only for essential items and follow social distancing. We can win this fight only if we are in this together," Pant said in a video posted by Delhi Police on Twitter.

Delhi Capitals player is enjoying some time away from the cricket as the Indian Premier League has been postponed until further notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases on Monday rose to 17,656 in India, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these, 14,255 patients are active cases and 2,842 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. The COVID-19 toll now stands at 559. (ANI)

  • Rishabh Pant on Monday urged people to support Delhi Police
  • Pant also requested them to abide by central government's guidelines
  • Pant said one mistake will affect the fight against coronavirus
