Pakistan fans have always turned out in large numbers despite their team's dismal record in the World Cup against arch-rivals India. The same was the case back in 2019 when the Virat Kohli-led side hammered Pakistan by 89 runs in a rain-hit match at Old Trafford, Manchester. A Pakistan fan, by the name of Momin Saqib, had caught all the limelight for his antics during the tournament in England. Momin, who was studying in London at that time, had travelled to Manchester with his brother to watch the game.

However, Pakistan suffered yet another disappointment as India proved to be the better side on the night.

However, after the defeat, Momin vented his frustration out by accusing the Pakistan players of having street food, mainly burger and pizza, a day before the game.

He had also claimed that "these players should be made to leave cricket and join wrestling".

Some of the Pakistan players were also accused on consuming sheesh (hookah) before the match.

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq , who was part of the team during the tournament, has finally lifted the lid over the remarks made by Momin. Imam also revealed that the confronted Momin over the same.

"When we lost to India during the 2019 World Cup, there was a report in the media that me, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz were having Sheesha (hookah) before the match. Then Momin Saqib said that these guys were having burger and pizza. I had confronted Momin over the same. He is a good guy and might've said it in a joking way but I was pretty angry at that time," Imam said on Honest Hour podcast.

"The real story behind that report is that it was me and Hasan Ali who bought the burgers. We were in Manchester and after the training session, we were pretty tired. At the that time, our bowling coach, Azhar Mehmood was with us. He has three daughters so we went to get the burgers for them," he added.

Just like 2019, India inflicted another defeat on Pakistan during the recently-concluded World Cup on home soil, this time under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.