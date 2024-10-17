Rohit Sharma's dismal run continued as he was dismissed for just 2 on Day 2 of the first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday. The Indian cricket team captain did not look comfortable on a pitch that provided a lot of support to the fast bowlers and he was ultimately casted by Southee. Rohit was completely beaten by the swing of the delivery and it crashed into the stumps to end Rohit's short stay at the crease. Rohit did not cross the 30-run mark in both Test matches against Bangladesh and his latest disappointing show led to a lot of trolling on social media.

Sarfaraz Khan and Kuldeep Yadav come into India's playing eleven as captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand.

With rain washing out day one's play on Wednesday, it means the Test series opener has effectively become a four-day affair.

Rohit Sharma is completely finished. Like this tweet if you want him to retire ASAP. pic.twitter.com/HzUYcSMcm4 — ꜱɪᴅ ♡ (@1CricketOpinion) October 17, 2024

After winning the toss, Rohit said Shubman Gill isn't 100% fit due to neck stiffness, so Sarfaraz is back into the playing eleven after the Dharamshala Test against England in March.

Dear Rohit sharma,

It's been years of u playing Test cricket and u have done nothing noticeable as a batter. Kindly retire and do not eat spots of deserving youngsters. You are More then FINISHEDpic.twitter.com/DPupApoocR — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@bholination_18) October 17, 2024

In Gill's absence, KL Rahul has been slotted in as the number three batter for India. Meanwhile, Kuldeep has been picked as the third spinner alongside Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of pacer Akash Deep.

Newly-appointed New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips are the spin-bowling allrounders for the visitors alongside left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel. They will be complemented by three pacers in Matt Henry, Tim Southee and William O'Rourke.

Playing XIs-

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, and William O'Rourke.

(With IANS inputs)